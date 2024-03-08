Canadiens finally end three-goalie saga with Allen trade to Devils

The Montreal Canadiens have finally traded away one of their goaltenders.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Canadiens are sending Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils, following up in a later post that the trade call is pending.

Hearing traction on Jake Allen to NJ — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 8, 2024

TSN’s Chris Johnston later confirmed the return as a conditional third-round pick.

A conditional third-round pick heading to Montreal for Jake Allen. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

Friedman added that the conditions on the pick allow it to translate to a second-round pick on a games-played threshold for Allen.

Allen will go to NJ for a conditional 3rd (games played could make it a second) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 8, 2024

Allen has a record of 6-12-3 in 21 games, a goals against average of 3.65, and a save percentage of .892 this season.

The trade ends an awkward era of goaltending for the Canadiens, who had utilized Allen, Sam Montembault and Cayden Primeau throughout the year, with the three combining for a .900 save percentage on the season.

Montreal general manager Kent Hughes was on the record last month saying he anticipated that one of Montreal’s three goalies would be moved prior to the start of next season.

“Do I anticipate going into next season with three goalies? No. Between now and the start of next season, we plan to resolve that situation,” he said as a guest on the Got Yer Back podcast in early February. “When that happens, to a certain degree, it depends on the teams in the market for a goalie and whether they can make that happen.”

Allen, who originally joined the Canadiens prior to their 2020-21 season, during which they made a surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final, finishes his tenure in Montreal with 127 games played across four seasons with the franchise.

The NHL trade deadline is set for today at 3 pm ET.