Canadiens add defenceman and draft pick in three-team trade

The Montreal Canadiens have made their second deal of the day ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

After adding AHL defenceman Frédéric Allard in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings, the Habs have also acquired defenceman Tony Sund and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick as part of a three-team trade with the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Montreal is retaining 50% of the remainder of Nick Bonino’s $2.05 million contract, which expires after this season, as part of the trade. Bonino is heading back to Pittsburgh from San Jose, while the Sharks are picking up defenceman Arvid Henriksson, a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick, and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

TRADE To Pittsburgh #LetsGoPens

F Nick Bonino (50% retained) To San Jose #SJSharks

D Arvid Henriksson

2024 conditional 5th round pick

2023 7th round pick To Montreal #GoHabsGo

F Nick Bonino (50% retained)

D Tony Sund

2024 5th round pickhttps://t.co/B0cIKP3nDb — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 3, 2023

Bonino becomes the second salary-retained contract on the Canadiens, leaving them with the option to add one more under the NHL’s limit of three per team.

#GoHabsGo update after retaining 50% of Bonino's salary LTIR Relief: $20.3M

LTIR Used: $16.8M

LTIR Cap Space: $3.1Mhttps://t.co/0EdkxSNfCK — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 3, 2023

Sund has been playing in the Swedish Hockey League with Rögle BK, scoring a goal and eight assists through 40 games this season.

The Finnish blueliner hasn’t made his way over to North America for anything more than a training camp, playing his entire career in Europe. While he’s spent most of his career in the SHL, he tested the KHL in 2020-21, playing with Dinamo Riga in Latvia. He’s also spent time in Switzerland with HC Davos.

With the draft pick, the Habs now hold nine selections in the 2024 draft.

Although giving up Henriksson is a price to pay for Montreal, the Swedish prospect has just one point in the NCAA through 29 games with Lake Superior State this season and was not among the club’s prized prospects.

Montreal returns to NHL action on Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks, with puck drop set for 10 pm ET.