Canadiens make trade deadline deal with Kings for defenceman Frédéric Allard

The Montreal Canadiens have made a move on NHL trade deadline day.

With under two hours remaining to make trades in the season, the Canadiens acquired defenceman Frédéric Allard from the LA Kings in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr.

Allard, 25, comes to the Habs organization having spent the 2022-23 season with the Kings’ AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, where he’s scored two goals and five points in 35 games.

A native of St. Sauveur, Quebec, the right-handed defenceman made his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators in 2020-21 after the team selected him 78th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Meanwhile, Schnarr leaves the Canadiens organization in a season where he’s played with the AHL’s Laval Rocket scoring three goals and seven points in 27 games.

The 24-year-old came to the Habs last season at the trade deadline in an exchange with the New Jersey Devils, as Montreal sent goaltender Andrew Hammond the other way. In the summer, Schnarr inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Canadiens.

He cleared waivers after Montreal’s NHL training camp in October.

While this move largely impacts both clubs’ AHL teams, there is potential for them to play NHL games down the stretch, notably for Allard on a Canadiens team struck with several injuries.

Although, Allard could play an important role for the Laval Rocket through the season’s final stages as well. The AHL Playoffs feature 23 teams this season, and the Rocket are in the thick of a playoff race in the North Division.

The Allard trade the Canadiens’ second through the final weeks ahead of the trade deadline after the club acquired Denis Gurianov from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Evgeni Dadonov.

Montreal returns to NHL action on Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks, while Laval takes on back-to-back games against Rochester and Rockford.