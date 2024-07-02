First look at the Montreal Canadiens' 2024-25 season schedule

With the NHL unveiling its 2024-25 regular season schedule on Tuesday, Montreal Canadiens fans can start circling dates on their calendars.

Starting the year off with their home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on October 9, the Canadiens will pack up and head to Boston for another rivalry game against the Bruins the following evening.

Montreal’s first major road trip of the season will take place in early November with a four-game away stint within the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, their longest away stretch will take place from December 23 to January 4 with six consecutive road games over 12 days.

The Canadiens’ full schedule is as follows:

As for start times, the majority of games will get going at 7 pm ET. However, the Canadiens will play a total of six early afternoon games next season — the first of which features a 12:30 pm ET puck drop against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, November 11.

Montreal’s busiest months will come in December, January, and March, with the Habs playing 14 games in each of those three months.

They will close out their season with home games against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 14 and Carolina Hurricanes on April 16.

Here’s the full calendar view:

Now three years into their rebuild, the Canadiens will look to improve upon last season’s effort, which saw them finish last in the Atlantic Divison with a 30-36-16 record.