Canadiens discussing midseason trade with Red Wings: report

The Montreal Canadiens could be getting close to making a mid-season trade with a fellow Eastern Conference team.

David Pagnotta, editor-in-chief of The Fourth Period, reported Sunday that the Detroit Red Wings have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams as of late. Citing two anonymous sources in an article, Pagnotta revealed that the Canadiens are among those involved in discussing a potential deal with Detroit.

One name that has appeared on the radar is Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren, who is currently playing with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL.

The #LGRW have been engaged in trade talks lately, per source. Jonatan Berggren, who was scratched in today's Grand Rapids game (that is still ongoing), is one of the players believed to be in recent discussions. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) December 10, 2023

Drafted 33rd overall by the Red Wings in the 2018 Draft, the Swedish forward netted 15 goals and 28 points over 67 NHL games last season but has spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign in the AHL.

Like recent Canadiens acquisitions such as Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook and Lias Andersson, Berggren, 23, seems to fit Montreal’s mould of highly touted young players dealing with hiccups in their development.

With that said, as of now, there is nothing linking Montreal to Berggren directly.

Along with the Red Wings, who acquired defenceman Jeff Petry from Montreal in the offseason, the Canadiens have also been linked to trade rumours involving other teams interested in acquiring one of their three NHL goalies.

According to a recent report from Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, multiple teams have inquired about Montreal’s netminders — and about Jake Allen in particular.

As the rumour mill goes into overdrive, the Canadiens (12-13-30) will be back in action for their second straight home game this Wednesday when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.