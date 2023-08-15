Canadiens trade Jeff Petry for second time in 395 days

The Montreal Canadiens have just made another trade involving Jeff Petry.

The former Habs defenceman, who was recently reacquired in a deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was traded to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday in exchange for defenceman Gustav Lindström and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft.

The Canadiens have acquired defenseman Gustav Lindström and a conditional 4th-round pick in 2025 in exchange for defenseman Jeff Petry.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/lHHWmrnsf6 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 15, 2023

Lindström, a right-handed defenceman, had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 36 games with Detroit last year. The 24-year-old Swede, who was selected by the Red Wings in the second round of the 2017 draft, played 128 regular-season games over the course of four NHL seasons, recording two goals and 23 assists.

This marks the second time the Canadiens trade Petry, who was first dealt to Pittsburgh last summer along with forward Ryan Poehling, in order to acquire defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick.

The first trade came a few months after Petry’s wife publicly addressed her family’s frustrations with Quebec’s strict COVID-19 restrictions. Multiple reports about the player wanting out of Montreal soon followed.

On August 6 of this year, he was involved in an exchange back to Montreal for forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick. The Canadiens also acquired goaltender Casey DeSmith, winger Nathan Legare, and a second-round pick in 2025 in the three-way trade that saw the San Jose Sharks send Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins kept 25% of Petry’s salary from the initial deal.

According to a report from TVA Sports insider Renaud Lavoie, the Habs will reportedly retain 50% of the 35-year-old’s remaining salary, which possesses a cap hit of $6.25 million for the 2023-24 season.

The @CanadiensMTL retain 50% of Jeff Petry's remaining salary. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) August 15, 2023

Petry, a Michigan native, put up five goals and 31 points with Pittsburgh last season. His most productive offensive campaign came during the shortened 2020-2021 season, which saw him net 12 goals and 42 points over 55 games with Montreal.