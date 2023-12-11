"It is what it is": Canadiens' Allen acknowledges ongoing trade rumours

As the calendar year comes to a close, it appears that the Montreal Canadiens will enter 2024 continuing to rotate three goaltenders at the NHL level.

Nevertheless, trade rumours involving the Canadiens and a handful of goalie-starved teams continue to pop up.

But with Sam Montembeault signing a recent contract extension and Cayden Primeau still proving himself in the league, veteran Jake Allen will likely be the odd one out if a deal is finalized.

“It’s just the nature of the business,” Allen told Arpon Basu of The Athletic after practice Friday. “Obviously when you have three [goalies], that’s going to happen, like okay, there’s one guy that shouldn’t be on your team but he is. That’s just the way it is, especially on a team that’s in the position that we’re in where we’re not going to the Stanley Cup this year.”

While they pose a distraction, the 33-year-old doesn’t seem too bothered by the swirling rumours, admitting that he’s been in the same situation in the past.

“It just comes with it. I’ve been there before and it is what it is. It’s a lot of talking. I think a trade is a lot harder to execute than people think,” Allen explained. “People can talk about it, it’s going to be trade, trade, trade, but it’s a lot harder to execute, especially in today’s day and age with the numbers and stuff. But hopefully, that’s not me.”

And as for right now, the Fredericton, New Brunswick, native told The Athletic he has not heard anything on the matter from Habs management either.

“I actually have not heard anything,” he said. “I know there’s been a lot of talk, but from a realistic perspective, I haven’t heard one thing. And if there was something, I do believe Kent would come down and say something to me.”

Whether Allen’s departure from Montreal comes prematurely or at the end of the two-year, $7.7 million contract he signed back in October 2022, the netminder will remain loyal to helping the young Canadiens as best he can.

“This is way out of my control. I’m a goalie for the Montreal Canadiens and that’s all I am right now,” Allen told reporters Friday after being asked if he thought the Habs could sustain their three-goalie strategy much longer.

“That’s where I want to be. I’m just rolling with it and I’m gonna try to do the best I can for this team,” he added.

Over 11 games with Montreal this season, Allen has posted three wins, a 3.58 GAA and a .901 SV%.