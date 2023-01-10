Montreal ranks among 10 best Canadian cities for international students
With its vibrant nightlife, diverse set of cultures, and rich history, Montreal is not only a great place to live — it’s an excellent spot for students from abroad.
According to a study from clevercanadian.ca centred around the “50 Best Canadian Cities For International Students,” Montreal was among the highest-scoring towns, landing in sixth place.
The rankings were based on the following indicators:
- Diversity
- Annual percentage of graduates
- Monthly rent cost
- Average tuition cost
- Internet speed
- Living expenses
Some might be surprised that cities like Edmonton and Calgary scored higher than Montreal, finishing in fifth and third place, respectively, but both scored substantially higher in areas like rent and tuition affordability.
Meanwhile, Montreal scored highly in categories like internet speed, living expenses and diversity of ethnic groups. The city did not boast great numbers for the annual percentage of graduates and tuition costs, though.
Two other Quebec towns actually outshined the province’s largest city. In fourth place, Rimouski was praised for its low crime levels, manageable expenses and an array of top-tier academic institutions.
Sherbrooke, though, reigned supreme as the nation’s top spot for international students. Along with quality education options at very reasonable prices the study praised Sherbrooke’s public transit system and large “variety of courses, programs, and degrees that you can choose from.”
The top 10 rounded out as follows:
- Sherbrooke
- St. John’s
- Calgary
- Rimouski
- Edmonton
- Montreal
- Quebec City
- Trois-Rivières
- Winnipeg
- Rouyn-Noranda
