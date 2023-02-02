Sips and stars: A new cafe passport lets you rank coffee shops in Montreal

Montreal’s local café scene is off the charts.

And with hundreds of amazingly unique gems sprinkled across the island, finding that perfect spot can become a mission.

With that said, your caffeinated journey now has the potential to be one of the most enriching gastronomic experiences around. And it’s all thanks to the launch of a neat, pocket-sized book.

Last week, the good folks at The Cafe Passport announced the Montreal edition of their popular café guide.

Following their success in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton, the Montreal Cafe Passport features dozens of the best coffee shops in town and gives you the chance to rate each one on a scale of one to five.

There are also plenty of blank pages, giving you the opportunity to log your own independent discoveries.

According to the company’s website, the Montreal passport “is meant to be a fun way to try new coffees and rate your experiences with friends.” Its mission is to “support local small businesses by spotlighting the hidden gems that exist in our community.”

As of now, you can get your own passport on the company’s website for just $19.

Who knows? You may just find your new sipping grounds.