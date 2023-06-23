5 new Montreal restaurants to check out now that summer is officially here

Summer in Montreal is officially here and that means that we’re back to indulging in the best of the city using all five senses.

And what better way to do that than at Montreal’s stunning latest and greatest bars and restaurants?! From secret bars to the it spot to party this season, you’re definitely going to want to get these spots on your radar.

Here are five new Montreal restaurants to check out to welcome summer in style.

From the team behind Pamika Thai and Mae Sri comes Le Garden Room, which is just as lush and serene as its name suggests, offering an urban, modern, yet jungle-like oasis. Offering an immersive Thai dining experience, the menu features elevated staples from the far east country, like stir-fries, noodles (including pad Thai), and curries.

Address: 1445 rue Bishop

Phone Number: (438) 603-5603

Summer in Montreal isn’t complete without a hot spot in the Old Port, and this year it’s Boa Vida Yacht Club, an outdoor restaurant and day club right on the water, which is back for a second season.

Inspired by Portuguese and Latin cuisines, the food and drinks menu leans into freshness and vibrancy that make for the perfect combo with the stellar beats you’ll be dancing to all night long.

Address: Pavillon Jacques-Cartier, Quai Jacques-Cartier

Phone Number: (514) 918-2622

If you’ve already started seeing Ciel Rose fill your feed, don’t expect it to stop any time soon. With vibes straight out of Mexico, the greenery, macramé and canvas decor hanging from the ceiling and wooden banquettes make for the dreamiest setting for a night out photoshoot… it even has Instagrammable stations throughout the space, so you’re sure to get the perfect shot.

Address: 3709 boul. Saint-Laurent

Over in the Sheraton Hotel, Stanley is a stunningly chic yet inviting restaurant concept that is perfect for a coffee, a 5 à 7, everything before and everything after.

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views while you sip and nibble from the expertly curated menu. It’s the perfect spot for a pick-me-up during an afternoon downtown or to catch up with friends.

Address: 1201 boul. René-Lévesque O.

Phone Number: (514) 821-3932

Poissons et boissons. Fish and drinks. That’s the concept of Jean-Talon Market’s newest spot, Palomar, a fish monger and buvette from Chef Constant Mentzas.

Offering a variety of dry-aged fish (a technique he mastered during the pandemic), seafood and charcuterie boards, pair it with a collection of imported natural wines and cocktails.

A breakfast and lunch menu will also be available, leaning into the fish offerings, like chicken and waffles with a shrimp patty and a tuna cheeseburger.

Address: 6750 ave. Esplanade

Phone Number: (514) 522-8090