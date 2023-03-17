5 spots in Montreal to celebrate March maple season

Living in a foodie city like Montreal is pretty sweet, especially when it’s time to tap the trees for maple. As the winter season thaws into syrup season, there are lots of spots around the city to get into the Canadian spirit.

From festivals to restaurants, it’s time to taste your way through one of the best times of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Atwater (@marcheatwater)



One of the best parts of Montreal’s relationship with its food scene is the many public markets that not only celebrate the fresh ingredients grown in Quebec, but truly incorporate them into the Montreal way of life.

This maple season, three of the city’s most popular markets will host free family fun that will include maple pulling, live performances, a variety of maple goods from Quebec artisans, and more. The festivities will be at Jean-Talon Market on Saturday, March 18, Maisonneuve Market on Saturday, March 25, and Atwater Market on Sunday, March 26 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Address: Varies depending on market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Le Richmond (@restaurantlerichmond)



Griffintown’s Le Richmond is getting into the sweet stuff with its classic Urban Sugar Shack brunch on March 24 and 25 and April 1 and 2. For $55 for adults and $25 for kids, start with a variety of meats and fish, then a choice of one of three incredible, maple-inspired entrees. Top those off with maple-poached pears, ricotta maple cream, and hazelnuts. Plus, you can enjoy some maple taffy and meet some farm animals coming to get in on the fun. Available by reservation.

Address: 377 rue Richmond

Phone: (514) 508-8749

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AuPieddeCochonMTL (@restaurantaupieddecochon)



Cabane à sucre is a quintessential Quebec experience and it doesn’t get more iconic than Au Pied de Cochon. From Chef Martin Picard, you can enjoy the restaurant in the city or the cabane à sucre out in Mirabel and enjoy traditional, Quebecois dishes using fresh, local ingredients, which means that the menu is subject to change depending on what’s in season… which of course now means maple.

Reservations can be made online.

Address: 536 ave. Duluth E.; 11382, rang Fresnière

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrasse William Gray (@terrassewilliamgray)



One of Old Montreal’s most popular terraces, William Gray, introduced its winter domes this winter, letting Montrealers enjoy outdoor dining even through the chilliest months. This March features special maple-themed menus for a four-course brunch and a five-course dinner, with items like savoury maple-glazed pork belly, maple pudding cake, and their Apple and Sortilège Whisky cheesecake.

Brunch is available for $55 per person and dinner is available for $136 per person, alcohol is not included.

Address: 421, rue Saint-Vincent, eighth floor

Phone: (438) 387-2010

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KWIZINN VERDUN (@kwizinnverdun)



If there’s one thing Montrealers love more than anything, it’s festivals celebrating anything and everything about the local way of life. Every year in March, the Cabane Panache Festival takes place in Verdun, which is the “biggest maple and wood party in town.”

The festival includes live music, family activities and of course delicious food. Local favourites will be there to show off their maple creations, like Bossa, Three Monkeys and Kwizinn, who are offering maple beef patties and smoked pork mac n’ cheese with maple sriracha.

Where: Wellington Street

When: March 23 to 26