6 exciting restaurants to check out in Montreal this month

March means spring is around the corner, which signifies a new beginning.

What better way to get yourself over the final slump of winter than new restaurants in Montreal?

From annual events to bistro lounges to cuisine from around the world, there’s always something new and exciting coming out of Montreal’s iconic restaurant scene.

Here are six spots to check out this March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happening Gourmand (@happening_gourmand)

It’s the tastiest time of the year at 11 Old Montreal restaurants for Happening Gourmand. 3-course dinners are available for $32, $42, or $52 and brunch is available on the weekends for $22. The festival is on until April 2, so you’ve got lots of time to try one or two… or all eleven.

When: March 2-April 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal)

Bossa at Time Out Market boasts the best of the city under one roof, and that includes one of Montreal’s favourite sandwich shops, Bossa, which has officially made its way to the market. The original Verdun location quickly became the go-to destination for Italian-style hoagie sandwiches with homemade ingredients and the new location at Time Out is the perfect workday lunch or pick-me-up when exploring downtown.

Address: 705 rue Saint-Catherine O

Phone: (514) 370-3883

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buvette Pompette (@buvettepompette)

Over in Petite-Patrie, you’ll find Buvette Pompette, a cool, trendy spot serving up an Iberican-inspired menu and natural wine that’s reminiscent of the Spanish-style spaces after which the restaurant was conceptualized. They’ll even start serving brunch as of this weekend. No reservations are taken to keep things spontaneous, so you’ll want to get there early to get your spot.

Address: 414 rue Saint-Zotique E

Phone: (514) 270-7770

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heiress Restaurant (@heiressmtl)

Good things come to those who wait… the second project from the team behind Westmount’s Guilt & Ivy has cut the ribbon on Heiress, an American bistro (with a French twist) dinner lounge in Montreal’s prestigious Golden Square Mile. The space is lavish and decadent while remaining sophisticated and classy. After dinner service, the city’s best DJs start playing to keep the vibes going all night long.

Address: 1490 rue Sherbrooke O

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tula – les repas végétaliens équilibrés (@restotula)

Montreal has no shortage of incredible plant-based spots and Tula, the city’s only vegan Indian spot, has joined the ranks in the Mile End. Lunch, brunch and dinner menus are offered, serving up all of the spice and tradition of the far east country, including vegan takes on favourites, like curries, tikka masala and dals.

Address: 5258 boul. St Laurent

Phone: (514) 274-9000

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Rosana (@rosana_mtl)

Like everything in the city, there’s a certain natural beauty and flair that comes to the restaurant, as is the case with Rosana, a new Syrian restaurant that opened in Saint Laurent. The menu features hot and cold mezzes, grills and salads and even offers a tasting menu, but what really stands out with this spot is the stunning, mystical decor that will totally immerse you from the moment you walk in.

Address: 1320 boul. Marcel-Laurin

Phone: (514) 332-2222