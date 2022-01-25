Billie Eilish cancels Montreal trip due to "local guidelines"

Billie Eilish has cancelled her Montreal and Toronto shows that were scheduled for February.

The 20-year-old singer cancelled her two east coast Canadian shows, citing “local guidelines.”

“My two Montreal and Toronto shows on Feb 15th, and 16th need to be postponed due to local guidelines there to keep everyone safe,” says Eilish’s Instagram post. “We’ll share details on the rescheduled dates soon, and all tickets will be honoured for the new dates. I love you guys, and I can’t wait to see you.”

Eilish was initially scheduled to perform at the Bell Centre on February 15 at 7:30 pm. Eilish announced her “Happier Than Ever World Tour” on August 12, and tickets for her Montreal show were sold out within two days.

As of now, Eilish’s March 24 Vancouver show is still on schedule.