"Learn to live with the virus": Quebec Liberal Party leader calls out Legault

On Sunday, Dominique Anglade, the leader of Quebec’s Liberal Party (PLQ), said that Quebecers must “learn to live with this virus” in a tweet directed at the province’s Premier Francois Legault.

Après deux ans, les https://t.co/tKDBTk4kv9 ont compris que nous devrons apprendre à vivre avec le virus pour encore plusieurs mois, voire des années. Or, nous ne pouvons plus tolérer une gestion à la petite semaine comme le fait @francoislegault depuis le tout début. #polqc — Dominique Anglade (@DomAnglade) January 23, 2022

The message was followed by another tweet that introduced COVIE-19, her party’s plan to reopen Quebec’s economy amid current COVID-19 restrictions.

Nous proposons les solutions suivantes :

✅ La création de l’unité COVIE-19 pour coordonner les efforts de réouverture avec les différents partenaires; pic.twitter.com/5X3mIcReZE — Dominique Anglade (@DomAnglade) January 23, 2022

“Our restaurateurs, our entrepreneurs, our artists, our school children, in short, all Quebecers need more predictability and transparency to ensure the success of the next reopening and not to close again,” says the PLQ website. “We can no longer tolerate short-term management as François Legault has done since the very beginning.”

“It’s time to “stop playing yo-yo” with business lockdowns Anglade said in a weekend press conference, in which she critiqued some of Legault’s last-minute decisions regarding COVID-19 restrictions. “Don’t wait until the last minute on December 30 to announce what will happen on December 31.”

The proposals within Anglade’s new COVIE-19 plan include:

Creating the COVIE-19 unit to coordinate reopening efforts with various partners

Establishing of an independent scientific committee headed by the Chief Scientist

Separating press briefings between Public Health and François Legault

Long-term supply plans for protective equipment, testing, vaccines, drugs and ventilation equipment.

In a press release, the PLQ also announced a four-point plan of sanitary measures on mental health, an issue they say is urgent. “We are facing alarming and unprecedented levels of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and desperation,” noted David Birnbaum, Liberal Critic for Mental Health.

The party’s four-step plan includes:

Establishing a genuine public psychotherapy program;

Funding and developing an age-appropriate teaching toolbox for students, teachers and community workers to help maintain positive mental health during the pandemic;

Increasing funding and hiring support for community organizations within the mental health sector;

Undertaking an emergency awareness campaign for social and traditional media to promote positive mental health measures.

Before implementing any of their proposed changes, the opposition will first have to gain power. The 2022 Quebec general election is scheduled to take place on or before October 3, 2022.