UrbanizedCurated

8 of the best bike repair and maintenance shops in Montreal

Tyler Jadah
Tyler Jadah
|
May 20 2021, 1:32 pm
8 of the best bike repair and maintenance shops in Montreal
TORWAISTUDIO/Shutterstock

As soon as the weather gets toasty, cycling season kicks into high gear. And with biking season, comes the need to know a few trusted bike repair and maintenance shops in case you pop a tire.

Montreal has over 350 km worth of bike paths ranging from downtown vibes, the mountain trek, or cycling by the rapids.

So there’s a good amount of bike shops all over the city. Here are a few that you should keep in your back pocket.

Recycle Cycle

Recycle Cycle/Facebook

This bike shop is right off the Maisonneuve bike path in NDG. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable and can give your bike an in-depth repair or a quick clean-up in no time.

Address: 5501 boul de Maisonneuve Ouest
Phone: (514) 466-5112
Hours: 10 am to 6 pm; Monday to Friday, 11 am to 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday

C&L Cycle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by C&L Cycle (@clcycle)

C&L Cycle brands themselves as being more of a bike shop. They specializing in custom-built bikes, they do bike fitting, wheel building, and even mechanic classes for people wanting to up their own fine-tuning skills.

Address: 75 Rue Villeneuve O
Phone: (514) 284-4932
Hours: 10 am to 6 pm; Monday to Friday, 11 am to 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday

Allo Vélo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allo Vélo (@allovelomtl)

Established in 2013, Allo Vélo is a unique blend of two things Montreal is really good at: bicycles and coffee. The spot offers lifestyle bike products and a fine selection of specialty Italian coffee.

What else could you want?

Address: 141 Rue du Shannon
Phone:(514) 937-8356
Hours: 9 am to 7 pm; Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday

Cycle Néron

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cycle Neron (@cycleneron)

What sets Cycle Neron apart a bit, they offer in-store shopping and maintenance, in-person visits, and curbside pick-ups — a little bit of everything, you can’t go wrong.

Address: 930 Rue de Courcelle
Phone:(514) 937-8888
Hours: 11 am to 6 pm; Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday, closed on Sunday

Bicycles McW

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BicyclesMCW (@bicyclesmcw)

Located in the heart of NDG, Bicycles McW features an enthusiastic team of bike experts that can help you in every aspect of your bike. They also boast a selection of the new bikes on the market for cyclists looking to make a splurge.

Address: 6010 Rue Sherbrooke O
Phone: (514) 481-3113
Hours: 10 am to 5 pm; Monday to Friday, closed Wednesday and Sunday

Bicycletterie JR

Bicycletterie JR has been serving the Montreal biking community since 1987. They have a very knowledgeable and friendly staff. If you’re in the Plateau, swing by and give them a visit — they’re tough to top.

Address: 201 Rachel Rue E
Phone:(514) 843-6989
Hours: 9 am – 1 pm & 1:30 pm – 6 pm; Monday to Wednesday, 9 am – 1 pm & 1:30 pm – 9 pm: Thursday and Friday, 10 am – 1 pm & 1:30 pm – 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday

Martin Swiss Cycles

This little shop off the Maisonneuve bike path in Westmount offers all kinds of bike repairs, sells bikes, and offer pretty sweet prices.

Address: 313 Avenue Victoria
Phone: (514) 488-9717
Hours: 10 am – 5:30 pm; Monday to Wednesday, 10 am – 6 pm: Thursday and Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday, closed on Sunday

Ma Bicyclette

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ma Bicyclette (@ma_bicyclette)

Ma Bicyclette is located right on the Lachine Canal bike path, amid a constant flurry of spring and summertime bikers. They have coffee, tea, beer, bike rentals, bike repairs, E-Bikes, and a groovy local atmosphere.

Address: 2985 Rue Saint-Patrick
Phone: (514) 317-6306
Hours: 10 am – 6 pm; every day

Tyler JadahTyler Jadah
+ Urbanized
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT