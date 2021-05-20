8 of the best bike repair and maintenance shops in Montreal

As soon as the weather gets toasty, cycling season kicks into high gear. And with biking season, comes the need to know a few trusted bike repair and maintenance shops in case you pop a tire.

Montreal has over 350 km worth of bike paths ranging from downtown vibes, the mountain trek, or cycling by the rapids.

So there’s a good amount of bike shops all over the city. Here are a few that you should keep in your back pocket.

This bike shop is right off the Maisonneuve bike path in NDG. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable and can give your bike an in-depth repair or a quick clean-up in no time.

Address: 5501 boul de Maisonneuve Ouest

Phone: (514) 466-5112

Hours: 10 am to 6 pm; Monday to Friday, 11 am to 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C&L Cycle (@clcycle)

C&L Cycle brands themselves as being more of a bike shop. They specializing in custom-built bikes, they do bike fitting, wheel building, and even mechanic classes for people wanting to up their own fine-tuning skills.

Address: 75 Rue Villeneuve O

Phone: (514) 284-4932

Hours: 10 am to 6 pm; Monday to Friday, 11 am to 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allo Vélo (@allovelomtl)

Established in 2013, Allo Vélo is a unique blend of two things Montreal is really good at: bicycles and coffee. The spot offers lifestyle bike products and a fine selection of specialty Italian coffee.

What else could you want?

Address: 141 Rue du Shannon

Phone:(514) 937-8356

Hours: 9 am to 7 pm; Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cycle Neron (@cycleneron)

What sets Cycle Neron apart a bit, they offer in-store shopping and maintenance, in-person visits, and curbside pick-ups — a little bit of everything, you can’t go wrong.

Address: 930 Rue de Courcelle

Phone:(514) 937-8888

Hours: 11 am to 6 pm; Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday, closed on Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BicyclesMCW (@bicyclesmcw)

Located in the heart of NDG, Bicycles McW features an enthusiastic team of bike experts that can help you in every aspect of your bike. They also boast a selection of the new bikes on the market for cyclists looking to make a splurge.

Address: 6010 Rue Sherbrooke O

Phone: (514) 481-3113

Hours: 10 am to 5 pm; Monday to Friday, closed Wednesday and Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Bicycletterie J.R. (@labicycletteriejr)

Bicycletterie JR has been serving the Montreal biking community since 1987. They have a very knowledgeable and friendly staff. If you’re in the Plateau, swing by and give them a visit — they’re tough to top.

Address: 201 Rachel Rue E

Phone:(514) 843-6989

Hours: 9 am – 1 pm & 1:30 pm – 6 pm; Monday to Wednesday, 9 am – 1 pm & 1:30 pm – 9 pm: Thursday and Friday, 10 am – 1 pm & 1:30 pm – 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Swiss Cycles (@cycles_martin_swiss)

This little shop off the Maisonneuve bike path in Westmount offers all kinds of bike repairs, sells bikes, and offer pretty sweet prices.

Address: 313 Avenue Victoria

Phone: (514) 488-9717

Hours: 10 am – 5:30 pm; Monday to Wednesday, 10 am – 6 pm: Thursday and Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday, closed on Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ma Bicyclette (@ma_bicyclette)

Ma Bicyclette is located right on the Lachine Canal bike path, amid a constant flurry of spring and summertime bikers. They have coffee, tea, beer, bike rentals, bike repairs, E-Bikes, and a groovy local atmosphere.

Address: 2985 Rue Saint-Patrick

Phone: (514) 317-6306

Hours: 10 am – 6 pm; every day