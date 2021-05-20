8 of the best bike repair and maintenance shops in Montreal
As soon as the weather gets toasty, cycling season kicks into high gear. And with biking season, comes the need to know a few trusted bike repair and maintenance shops in case you pop a tire.
Montreal has over 350 km worth of bike paths ranging from downtown vibes, the mountain trek, or cycling by the rapids.
- See also:
So there’s a good amount of bike shops all over the city. Here are a few that you should keep in your back pocket.
Recycle Cycle
This bike shop is right off the Maisonneuve bike path in NDG. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable and can give your bike an in-depth repair or a quick clean-up in no time.
Address: 5501 boul de Maisonneuve Ouest
Phone: (514) 466-5112
Hours: 10 am to 6 pm; Monday to Friday, 11 am to 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday
C&L Cycle
View this post on Instagram
C&L Cycle brands themselves as being more of a bike shop. They specializing in custom-built bikes, they do bike fitting, wheel building, and even mechanic classes for people wanting to up their own fine-tuning skills.
Address: 75 Rue Villeneuve O
Phone: (514) 284-4932
Hours: 10 am to 6 pm; Monday to Friday, 11 am to 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday
Allo Vélo
View this post on Instagram
Established in 2013, Allo Vélo is a unique blend of two things Montreal is really good at: bicycles and coffee. The spot offers lifestyle bike products and a fine selection of specialty Italian coffee.
What else could you want?
Address: 141 Rue du Shannon
Phone:(514) 937-8356
Hours: 9 am to 7 pm; Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday
Cycle Néron
View this post on Instagram
What sets Cycle Neron apart a bit, they offer in-store shopping and maintenance, in-person visits, and curbside pick-ups — a little bit of everything, you can’t go wrong.
Address: 930 Rue de Courcelle
Phone:(514) 937-8888
Hours: 11 am to 6 pm; Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday, closed on Sunday
Bicycles McW
View this post on Instagram
Located in the heart of NDG, Bicycles McW features an enthusiastic team of bike experts that can help you in every aspect of your bike. They also boast a selection of the new bikes on the market for cyclists looking to make a splurge.
Address: 6010 Rue Sherbrooke O
Phone: (514) 481-3113
Hours: 10 am to 5 pm; Monday to Friday, closed Wednesday and Sunday
Bicycletterie JR
View this post on Instagram
Bicycletterie JR has been serving the Montreal biking community since 1987. They have a very knowledgeable and friendly staff. If you’re in the Plateau, swing by and give them a visit — they’re tough to top.
Address: 201 Rachel Rue E
Phone:(514) 843-6989
Hours: 9 am – 1 pm & 1:30 pm – 6 pm; Monday to Wednesday, 9 am – 1 pm & 1:30 pm – 9 pm: Thursday and Friday, 10 am – 1 pm & 1:30 pm – 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday
Martin Swiss Cycles
View this post on Instagram
This little shop off the Maisonneuve bike path in Westmount offers all kinds of bike repairs, sells bikes, and offer pretty sweet prices.
Address: 313 Avenue Victoria
Phone: (514) 488-9717
Hours: 10 am – 5:30 pm; Monday to Wednesday, 10 am – 6 pm: Thursday and Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday, closed on Sunday
Ma Bicyclette
View this post on Instagram
Ma Bicyclette is located right on the Lachine Canal bike path, amid a constant flurry of spring and summertime bikers. They have coffee, tea, beer, bike rentals, bike repairs, E-Bikes, and a groovy local atmosphere.
Address: 2985 Rue Saint-Patrick
Phone: (514) 317-6306
Hours: 10 am – 6 pm; every day