These Cake Boss vending machines are sprinkled throughout Montreal

If you were a fan of TLC’s smash hit Cake Boss, you were probably dying to try some of Buddy Valastro’s desserts from the legendary Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey.

The spirited pastry chef, Valastro, famously put his heart and soul into his elaborately decorated sweets and ambitious cake designs that made our mouths water.

Now you can save yourself the six-hour drive and get cake slices from Carlo’s right here in Montreal from various automated Cake ATMs. The large dessert-dispensing machines are temperature-controlled and restocked daily with shipments from the Jersey landmark, which ensures freshness.

And with four out of the 21 Canadian locations being in the Montreal area, your sweet tooth is sure to be satisfied.

Montreal’s Cake ATM locations

Place Montréal Trust

Centre Eaton de Montréal

CF Fairview Pointe Claire

Galeries d’Anjou

Cake slice flavours, which go for $9.99 each, include carrot, red velvet, and chocolate fudge rainbow.