Some amazing waterfront terraces in Montreal to check out this summer

Waterfront terraces in Montreal are somewhat scarce which makes them all the more special.

A hot commodity on extra hot days, these patios are the place to be to soak up the sun while the breeze keeps you cool.

Here’s where to live large by the waterfront this summer in Montreal.

Boozy brunches, and endless nights are among the top attractions at this popular patio that sits on the Saint Lawrence River in Old Port. Incredible views of the Old Port are the cherry on top!

Address: 364 Rue de la Commune East

Phone: 514-864-4444

Just steps away from the Atwater Market, this patio doesn’t just offer a view of the water, it’s actually ON the water. The floating terrace bills itself as “the perfect spot to get in the nautical spirit for 5 à 7,” and is open from May to October.

Address: 22 Atwater Avenue, Montreal

Phone: 514-451-2665

Flights, pints, and pitchers! This massive waterfront patio is a popular place to be in the summer months thanks to the top-notch suds and full sun.

Address: 5080 St Ambroise St, Montreal

Phone: 514-939-3060

With views of the Old Port on one side and St. Lawrence River on the other, this rooftop patio offers panoramic views that should be at the top of your summer bucket list.

Address: 97 de la Commune St E, Montreal

Phone: 514-419-1349

Located in the Pointe-Nord Neighborhood on L’Île-des-Sœurs, this terrace offers pristine island views, along with summertime essentials like barrel-aged cocktails, mojitos, and more.

Address: 209 Rue de la Rotonde

Phone: 514-508-6068

Boat right up to this terrace equipped with docks fit for any size pleasure craft – even floatplanes. The terrace boasts a great view of Lac St-Louis while the kitchen dishes out pub grub like popcorn shrimp, quesadillas, steak frites, and more.

Address: 76 Sainte-Anne St, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

Phone: 514-457-0599

While there’s plenty of outdoor seating on the terrace at the rear, it’s the front tables at this Mexican restaurant in Lachine that boasts idyllic water-side views AND easy access to margaritas.

Address: 1678, boul Saint-Joseph, Lachine

Phone: 514-634-0442

