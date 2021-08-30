The best places to get tasty (and inexpensive) steaks in Montreal
Every once in a while, your body just craves a good steak.
And steaks that aren’t too costly can taste even better.
Steaks have a reputation of being pricey but these steakhouses and restaurants in Montreal have steaks with all the taste, without you having to break the bank.
The stakes are definitely high on this one (pun absolutely intended).
Gibbys
From rib eyes to sirloins, New York cuts, and filet mignons, Gibbys grills out arguably the best steaks in the city.
The spot is in a converted 18th-century stable featuring wood beams, stone walls, and giant fireplaces. Besides the decadent steaks, it’s also a phenomenal vibe. You really can’t miss out on Gibbys if you’re a steak fan.
Steak price range: $54-$71
Address: 298 Place d’Youville
Hours: Sunday to Monday, 5:30 – 9:30 pm; Friday, 5:30 – 10 pm; Saturday, 5 – 10 pm
Rib ‘n Reef
Have yourself a day at Rib ‘N Reef.
The luxurious spot dishes out all kinds of charbroiled steaks, some of which you can nab for under $60.
Find a spot on the rooftop terrace with a bottle of wine and top it all of with a cigar. It’s a Montreal landmark.
Steak price range: $56-$185
Address: 8105 boulevrd Décarie
Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 11:30 am – 10:45 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 11:30 am – 11:45 pm; Sunday, 4:30 – 10:45 pm
Méchant Boeuf
Compared to Gibbys and Rib ‘N Reef, the steaks at Méchant Boeuf are less pricey but that doesn’t mean the steaks are less tasty.
Seven ounces of a New York cut sirloin goes for $24 at this Old Port spot or you can knock back a tenderloin for a well-priced $45. There’s also a Quebec hanger steak for just under $35, a seriously tasty tomahawk steak to share, t-bones, porterhouses, and Kansas steaks.
Keep these guys on your radar for a tasty and inexpensive steak night.
Steak price range: $24-$45
Address: 124 rue Saint Paul Ouest
Hours: 5 – 11 pm
Grinder
Grinder serves both the business class and the young crowd.
The Griffintown hotspot has an extensive meat menu where foodies can choose between rib eyes, filet mignons, beef skirts, hangers, New York strips, and 20 ouncers, ranging from $36 to $145. You can also split the very tasty tomahawk for $79 a person.
Steak price range: $36-$145
Address: 1708 Notre Dame Ouest
Hours: Monday – Friday, 11:30 am – 11 pm; Saturday, 3 pm – 12 am; Sunday, 3 – 11 pm
Le Hachoir
Le Hachoir serves up cuts of 1885 Black Angus beef with its delicious homemade peppercorn sauce at its gorgeous location in Le Plateau
Steak price range: $21 – $34
Address: 4177 rue Saint-Denis
Hours: Monday – Friday, 4:30 – 11 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 3 – 11 pm
Vieux-Port Steakhouse
This steakhouse in the Old Port (you know, like its name), can hold up to 1,000 people and they never sacrifice space for taste. Nab a surf and turf option, lobster, or their impressive selection of inexpensive steaks, ranging from rib eyes, center cuts, and hangers.
Steak price range: $29 – $65
Address: 39 rue Saint-Paul Est
Hours: 11:30 am – 10 pm
Tavern Sur Le Square
Tavern On The Square isn’t known for being a steakhouse but they can grill with the big boys when it comes to steaks. Especially their Black Angus bavette.
Don’t sleep on these guys.
Steak price range: $38-$62
Address: 1 Westmount Square
Hours: 5 – 11 pm, closed Saturday and Sunday
Barroco
This rustic and cozy restaurant in Old Montreal may get overshadowed by the likes of Gibbys but they dish out a very tasty AAA Angus rib eye in a gorgeous spot.
Date night, perhaps?
Steak price range: $41-$65
Address: 312 Saint Paul
Hours: 5 – 10:30 pm