The best places to get tasty (and inexpensive) steaks in Montreal

Every once in a while, your body just craves a good steak.

And steaks that aren’t too costly can taste even better.

Steaks have a reputation of being pricey but these steakhouses and restaurants in Montreal have steaks with all the taste, without you having to break the bank.

The stakes are definitely high on this one (pun absolutely intended).

From rib eyes to sirloins, New York cuts, and filet mignons, Gibbys grills out arguably the best steaks in the city.

The spot is in a converted 18th-century stable featuring wood beams, stone walls, and giant fireplaces. Besides the decadent steaks, it’s also a phenomenal vibe. You really can’t miss out on Gibbys if you’re a steak fan.

Steak price range: $54-$71

Address: 298 Place d’Youville

Hours: Sunday to Monday, 5:30 – 9:30 pm; Friday, 5:30 – 10 pm; Saturday, 5 – 10 pm

Have yourself a day at Rib ‘N Reef.

The luxurious spot dishes out all kinds of charbroiled steaks, some of which you can nab for under $60.

Find a spot on the rooftop terrace with a bottle of wine and top it all of with a cigar. It’s a Montreal landmark.

Steak price range: $56-$185

Address: 8105 boulevrd Décarie

Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 11:30 am – 10:45 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 11:30 am – 11:45 pm; Sunday, 4:30 – 10:45 pm

Compared to Gibbys and Rib ‘N Reef, the steaks at Méchant Boeuf are less pricey but that doesn’t mean the steaks are less tasty.

Seven ounces of a New York cut sirloin goes for $24 at this Old Port spot or you can knock back a tenderloin for a well-priced $45. There’s also a Quebec hanger steak for just under $35, a seriously tasty tomahawk steak to share, t-bones, porterhouses, and Kansas steaks.

Keep these guys on your radar for a tasty and inexpensive steak night.

Steak price range: $24-$45

Address: 124 rue Saint Paul Ouest

Hours: 5 – 11 pm

Grinder serves both the business class and the young crowd.

The Griffintown hotspot has an extensive meat menu where foodies can choose between rib eyes, filet mignons, beef skirts, hangers, New York strips, and 20 ouncers, ranging from $36 to $145. You can also split the very tasty tomahawk for $79 a person.

Steak price range: $36-$145

Address: 1708 Notre Dame Ouest

Hours: Monday – Friday, 11:30 am – 11 pm; Saturday, 3 pm – 12 am; Sunday, 3 – 11 pm

Le Hachoir serves up cuts of 1885 Black Angus beef with its delicious homemade peppercorn sauce at its gorgeous location in Le Plateau

Steak price range: $21 – $34

Address: 4177 rue Saint-Denis

Hours: Monday – Friday, 4:30 – 11 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 3 – 11 pm

This steakhouse in the Old Port (you know, like its name), can hold up to 1,000 people and they never sacrifice space for taste. Nab a surf and turf option, lobster, or their impressive selection of inexpensive steaks, ranging from rib eyes, center cuts, and hangers.

Steak price range: $29 – $65

Address: 39 rue Saint-Paul Est

Hours: 11:30 am – 10 pm

Tavern On The Square isn’t known for being a steakhouse but they can grill with the big boys when it comes to steaks. Especially their Black Angus bavette.

Don’t sleep on these guys.

Steak price range: $38-$62

Address: 1 Westmount Square

Hours: 5 – 11 pm, closed Saturday and Sunday

This rustic and cozy restaurant in Old Montreal may get overshadowed by the likes of Gibbys but they dish out a very tasty AAA Angus rib eye in a gorgeous spot.

Date night, perhaps?

Steak price range: $41-$65

Address: 312 Saint Paul

Hours: 5 – 10:30 pm