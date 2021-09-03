You’ve got the ring, but not the spot.

If you’re about to take that next big step in your relationship and are ready to pop the question and get down on one knee, you need a place to do it.

Luckily, Montreal is a beautiful city to propose to your significant other.

Everyone throughout your engagement will inevitably ask “how did you do it?” so these spots around Montreal can be the next magical step as you two embark towards your engagement.

*cues the wedding bells*

The Belvedere Lookout

The top of Mount Royal has a lot to offer. Bring a blanket, some hot chocolate or wine (or both), marvel at the beauty of Montreal from arguably the nicest spot on the island and pop the question.

Be sure to have someone closeby to snap pictures because it’s truly a postcard moment.

The Montreal Botanical Garden has nearly 200 acres of gorgeous gardens and greenhouses. The Garden, which opened in 1931, has a variety of different proposal opps.

This setting feels like a fairytale and might be the perfect spot to get yours to say, “yes!”

The Notre-Dame Basilica, one of the oldest churches in the city, has a truly breathtaking interior. Ranging from religious paintings and artifacts to grandiose columns and beams, this spot can be a magical proposal place.

Céline Dion got married there in the 90s so there’s your ice breaker.

Get cozy at Beaver Lake by grabbing some bubbly, pillows, a blanket, and a sunny afternoon and the rest is history.

Bota Bota is one of the most celebrated spas in the city. Have yourself a day: Nordic bath, massage, lunch, Old Port views, and cap it all off by popping the question.

I got goosebumps!

Without having to climb the mountain, the luxurious Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth offers unbelievable views of Montreal.

The hotel even offers a romance package including a room, dinner, champagne, and rose petals.

They essentially do all the work for you, you just need a ring (and the confidence).