These are the 11 best Italian restaurants in Montreal according to Google

Whether you’re debating if a restaurant is worth the money or looking for its specialty dish, a helpful Google review goes a long way.

With that in mind, we put the search engine’s feature to the test to see which of Montreal’s Italian restaurants rank the highest. Taking the five-star rating and the number of reviews into account, here are 10 of the most recommended Italian spots on the island.

11. Drogheria Fine – 4.5/5, 754 reviews

Incredible homemade gnocchi. That’s what you get at this Fairmount lunch counter.

The price is and always has been $5, but adding pepper flakes and a generous clump of Pecorino Romano cheese may be worth the extra dollar and change stake.

10. Pizzeria Dei Compari – 4.5/5, 2,000 reviews

Featuring a wide range of Canadian takes on Italian classics, this pizzeria has garnered a lot of love via online reviews. Aside from great tasting food, many of the compliments are attributed to Dei Compari’s “generous portions” and “friendly” staff.

9. Il Pagliaccio – 4.6/5, 128 reviews

While it may be named after a famous Italian clown, the food at Il Pagliaccio is no joke. With a relaxed ambiance and a stellar menu that includes a variety of lesser-known Italian favourites, you will leave the dining room equally full and satisfied.

8. Le Serpent – 4.6/5, 895 reviews

Since 2013, this contemporary (somewhat hidden) restaurant had made its name on its warm ambiance, excellent wine pairings, and original gourmet takes on Italian classics.

7. Il Focolaio – 4.6/5, 4,900 reviews

With nearly 5,000 reviews Il Focolaio has established itself as Montreal’s premier pizzeria. Since 1984, the downtown establishment’s menu of wood-burning oven eats has grown to feature over 70 types of pizza.

6. Gia Vin & Grill – 4.7/5, 164 reviews

Gia opened during the pandemic by the same people behind Montreal’s beloved Elena and Nora Gray. The restaurant and wine bar prides itself on its variety of delicious charcoal-grilled meats and seafood.

5. Antonietta Osteria – 4.7/5, 205 reviews

This Papineau spot features simple, authentic Italian recipes at a fair price. The casual osteria’s ever-changing menu is based on whatever produce is fresh and in season.

4. Bistro Amerigo – 4.7/5, 595 reviews

This little NDG gem is one of the best pasta spots in all of Montreal. Owner Steve Marcone says the “simple and elegant” cavatelli barese is one of the bistro’s most beloved dishes.

Amerigo also dishes out popular gnocchi with a truffle and mushroom sauce, chicken parmigiana, linguini clam pasta, and spaghetti aglio e olio.

3. Le Muscadin – 4.8/5, 249 reviews

This large upscale restaurant’s menu includes fresh ingredients, classic Italian imports, and a variety of vegan and gluten-free options for guests with dietary.

It also has over 4,000 bottles of wine to choose from.

2. La Panzeria – 4.8/5, 313 reviews

This cafe might swing on the casual side, but its commitment to proper Italian food is at a gourmet level. From homemade tortellini to authentic focaccia with burrata and pistachio, it is the real deal.

1. Lucca – 4.8/5, 413 reviews

With many calling it “the best Italian restaurant in Montreal,” Lucca edged out all the competition, sporting an impressive 4.8 out of five stars with over 400 reviews. The upscale Little Italy eatery features a chalkboard menu that changes seasonally.

You can’t go wrong with anything you order here.