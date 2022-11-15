Only real locals can pass this 10-question Montreal restaurant quiz

If you live in Montreal, you’ve probably realized by now that it’s a food city.

With some unique Quebecois staples and a taste of dishes from all over the globe, this gastronomic paradise is bursting at the seams with deliciousness.

Because we take such pride in our food here, we’ve decided to put together a quiz to see how well Montrealers know their culinary landmarks. Multiple answers are based on past Daily Hive Montreal articles.

If you get six correct, you pass. An answer key will follow after the 10th question.

Ready? No cheating.

1) How many restaurants are there in the city?

A) 5,170

B) 6,236

C) 2,809

D) 3,992

2) Which bagel shop is older?

A) St-Viateur Bagel

B) Fairmount Bagel

3) Which of these is not a Quebec chain?

A) Dic Ann’s

B) Pizzeria NO. 900

C) Kojax

D) Kettleman’s Bagel Co.

4) What is the iconic sandwich at Wilensky’s called?

______________

5) Which upscale eatery is known for its lobster spaghetti?

A) Da Emma

B) Joe Beef

C) Monarque

D) Marcus

6) What is the oldest restaurant in town?

A) Montreal Pool Room

B) Schwartz’s Delicatessen

C) Auberge Le Saint-Gabriel

D) Rôtisserie Chalet Bar-B-Q

7) Which one of these American franchises will you not find in Montreal?

A) Krispy Kreme

B) Wendy’s

C) Five Guys

D) Taco Bell

8) Which famous Quebecer is a co-owner of Schwartz’s?

_________________

9. How tall is the Orange Julep’s dome?

A) 25 feet

B) 30 feet

C) 40 feet

D) 50 feet

10. Which poutine place did Anthony Bourdain once call a “thoroughly wonderful gastronomic train wreck”?

_____________

ANSWER KEY

1. A) 5,170

2. B) Fairmount

3. D) Kettleman’s Bagel Co.

4. Special

5. B) Joe Beef

6. C) Auberge Le Saint-Gabriel

7. D) Taco Bell

8. Celine Dion

9. C) 40 feet

10. La Banquise