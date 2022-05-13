Montreal en photo: 20 of our favourite city shots from this week

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another edition of Montreal en Photo.
Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been photographed through a camera lens. And after being graced with beautiful weather over the past few days, the city is looking better than ever.
- You might also like:
- After 665 days Quebec will become last province to end mask mandate
- Overlook downtown Montreal at this secretive new rooftop terrace opening next week
- U-Pick 'em: 600,000 multicoloured tulip field now open in Old Montreal
If you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.
But for now, here are 20 of our favourite snapshots of the city from the past week.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram