After 665 days Quebec will become last province to end mask mandate

On Saturday, May 14, Quebec will become the final province to lift its mask mandate since becoming the first to enact it back in July of 2020. As of now, it is the only jurisdiction in North America to enforce the wearing of face coverings.

When the clock strikes midnight on Saturday, people in the following indoor spaces will have the choice regarding whether they want to wear a face-covering or not:

Schools

CEGEPs and Universities

Concert venues

Sports facilities

All stores

Gyms

Bars and restaurants

Movie theatres

Libraries

While the mandate will end after 665 consecutive days, there will be exceptions. Masks will remain mandatory in certain areas such as public transportation, health care centres such as CLSCs and hospitals, and seniors’ homes.

According to public health, people who have recently contracted COVID-19 or who live with someone who has tested positive should still wear a mask for at least 10 days.