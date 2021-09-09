12 of the best gluten-free restaurants in Montreal
A gluten-free diet has become quite prominent over the past decade-plus. The diet consists of excluding foods that contain gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, and triticale (a cross between wheat and rye).
If you have an intolerance, an allergy, or your diet recommends cutting out gluten entirely, there’s a wide range of restaurants in Montreal that have gluten-free menus and meals.
And we’re talking all the good stuff. From pizza, pasta, sushi, cookies, and more, here are some notable gluten-free spots across Montreal.
LOV
LOV has various locations spread out across the Montreal metropolitan area, and half of the menu at this upscale spot is gluten-free.
From quinoa fritters to pineapple salsa, gnocchi, gluten-free bread, burgers, and desserts, you really can’t go wrong here if you’re looking to not eat gluten but still want a wide variety of options.
Address: 1232 rue de la Montagne & 464 rue McGill
Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 – 9:30 pm; Friday & Saturday, 12 – 9:30 pm; closed Sunday & Monday
Pizzeria No. 900
Gluten-free pizza. What else could you want?
Pizzeria No. 900 has a bunch of locations across the island, all of which offer a rice flour-based pie dough.
Address: Various locations
Hours: 11:30 am – 8 pm
Nora Gray
If you’re in the mood for fine dining, even of the no gluten variety, give some serious consideration to Nora Gray.
The upscale spot offers a great selection of gluten-free options including pasta, tempura, pork chops, and lamb.
If they have the gluten-free hazelnut torte, just order it without asking questions.
Address: 1391 rue Saint Jacques
Hours: 5 pm – 10 pm, closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
Boris Bistro
Boris Bistro is the first certified gluten-free restaurant in Quebec. Awarded by the Canadian Celiac Association and the Fondation Quebecoise in 2018, this restaurant has zero cross-contamination in the fryer, grill, or anywhere else that might come in contact with wheat or rye.
Consider ordering the braised rabbit, duck, black pudding, fish, steak, and even warm bread.
Gluten-free eaters, you’re safe here.
Address: 465 rue McGill
Hours: Tuesday, 5 – 10 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 12 – 2 pm & 5 – 11 pm; Saturday, 6 – 11 pm; closed Sunday & Monday
Ottavio
Ottavio has a good balance of gluten-free options and a regular wheat-heavy menu. If you’re in the mood for GF pizza or pasta (or heck, even both), Ottavio is a good choice.
You can also choose from gluten-free Italian sausages, meatballs, rosé, alfredo, and arrabiata pasta and even dessert.
Address: Various locations
Hours: 11 am – 10 pm
Umami Ramen
Three words: gluten-free ramen (or is that two words?).
Umami Ramen might be the only GF ramen noodle shop on the island and come on, who doesn’t love gourmet ramen?
Address: 6660 rue Clark
Hours: 5 – 10 pm, closed Monday & Tuesday
Arepera
The entire menu at this Venezuelan restaurant in The Plateau is made with corn, and the menu is 100% gluten-free.
Grab a bread loaded with your choice of beef, pork, chicken, fish, beans, and cheese.
No wheat here. Have a day, gluten-free fans.
Address: 73 Rue Prince-Arthur Est
Hours: 12 – 9 pm, closed Sunday & Monday
Park
Chef Antonio Park fuses Japanese cuisine along with flavours from Korea and South America, resulting in a big-time sushi selection, all of which is 100% gluten-free.
Address: 378 Victoria Avenue
Hours: 11:30 am – 10 pm, closed Sunday & Monday
Tacos Victor
At Tacos Victor, all of their shells and tacos are made from corn tortillas so gluten-intolerance foodies need not even worry.
Choose from classic taco fillings like steak, chorizo, shrimp, chicken, and veggie.
Address: 4280 Notre Dame Ouest
Hours: 11 am – 8 pm
Pho Rachel
Rice noodles give pho all the satisfying texture without the gluten. Pho Rachel has a pretty extensive menu, offering plenty of options for both meal lovers and vegetarian options.
Address: 14 rue Rachel Est
Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, closed Sunday
Pizza Il Focolaio
Arguably the best oven-cooked pizza in Montreal can be extended to the gluten-free crowd thanks to a non-wheat pizza crust.
Devour some seriously tasty pizza with gorgeous views of Place Phillips, right in the heart of downtown Montreal.
Address: 1223 Place Phillips
Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 11 am – 8:30 pm; Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm; Friday, 11 am – 9:30 pm; Saturday, 12 – 9:30 pm; closed Sunday
Cookie Stéfanie
Forget all the lunches and dinners, Cookie Stéfanie is your go-to for GF treats and desserts.
From gluten-free cookies and cakes to vegan options, scarf back some of Cookie Stéfanie treats without even realizing you’re following your diet.
Address: 272 Rue Saint-Jacques
Hours: 9 am – 4 pm, closed Saturday & Sunday