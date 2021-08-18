It's all gouda: Some of the best cheese shops in Montreal

Set your mind on cheese, Montreal.

We’re highlighting some of the best cheese shops around Montreal and are tossing in a whole bunch of cheese puns at the same time.

We hope you’re not getting feta up with this because we’re just getting going.

If you’re on the hunt for good cheese in Montreal, fear not — you’re not provolone. If you can’t camembert the last time you visited a good cheese shop, we’ve got you covered.

Because it’s grate to really have a gouda local spot for cheese.

Here are some of Dairy Daily Hive’s favourite cheese spots across Montreal. Just remember to brie yourself.

Just remember to be very curd-eous when visiting these local spots.

With over 200 types of cheese, this popular gourmet shop also features cured meats and locally imported goods.

Address: 3855 Boulevard St Laurent

Hours: 9 am – 6 pm

For more than 50 years, La Fromagerie Hamel has been dishing out seriously phenomenal local and international cheeses.

The family-run business now has six shops spread out across the Montreal metropolitan area.

Address: 220 Rue Jean-Talon

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 9 am – 6 pm; Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday, 8 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm

Olive et Gourmando is a cheese shop, bakery, cafe, restaurant, and you know what? They’ve been doing it all well since opening in 1998.

Address: 351 Saint-Paul St Ouest

Hours: 9 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays & Tuesdays

An institution in Montreal, La Fromagerie Atwater, offers an unparalleled selection of cheeses and has a staff that is able to give you recommendations for any meal, wine, or snack.

Address: 134 avenue Atwater

Hours: 9 am – 6 pm

“Obviously, we take our work as cheesemakers very seriously,” says the Bleu & Persillé website.

Bleu & Persillé offers decadent cheese platters using only the highest quality dairy products. Plus, they do delivery seven days a week.

Address: 1475 Mont-Royal Ave Est

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 7 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm; closed Mondays

Maître Corbeau Fromagerie offers 250 varieties of cheese, charcuterie, beers, and cider, all from Quebec.

Address: 5101 rue Chambord

Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 8:30 am – 6:30 pm; Thursday – Friday, 8:30 am – 8 pm; Saturday, 8:30 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 8:30 am – 5 pm

Made from a blend of cow and ewe’s milk, La Moutonnière cheese can only be bought at the Jean-Talon Market and it’s worth the trip, regardless of where you’re coming from.

Address: 7070 Avenue Henri Julien

Hours: 8 am – 6 pm