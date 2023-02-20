Cheap Eats Montreal: Pizza Mia at the Atwater Market

Montreal’s Atwater Market is more than just one of the city’s incredible public markets. Proudly serving a variety of Quebec-grown and made products, it’s also home to some of the most delicious (and affordable) local favourites, like Pizza Mia.

This pizzeria has been a staple for Montrealers getting their weekly market run for nearly 30 years, and is known for its friendly team and array of Italian favourites, including pizza, panini, calzone and more.

From the moment you walk in, you are welcomed by a long showcase of pies and slices of varying toppings, each more vibrant and colourful than the next. From classics, like pepperoni and veggie, to more creative combinations, like broccoli, ricotta and tomato, the smell is intoxicating.

Pizzas are available by the slice, half pie, whole pie and pan pizzas.

Moving onto the next case, you’ll find a collection of other staples, from arancini (stuffed, breaded, fried rice balls), panzerotti (a savoury turnover sandwich) and panini, plus some delicious surprises, like empanadas, which range in flavours from chicken with potato and Mexican-style beef and peppers.

Of course, no meal is complete without a little something sweet. The last case includes stunning Italian desserts like bomboloni (stuffed donuts), cannoli, as well as macarons and cronuts (a cross between a donut and a croissant).

Everything at Pizza Mia is incredibly affordable and you could easily mix and match for under $15. For example, a slice could be as little as $4.13 and a calzone is $8.00 (without tax).

As you can imagine, the hardest part about going to Pizza Mia is deciding what to try first.

Because we were two, we got a pair of items to share: a pan pizza with pesto, artichoke and tomato and a beef empanada. This came out to $14.95 at the till. And yes, both Visa and Debit are accepted.

And if you’re wondering how they tasted, they were every bit as delicious as they looked. We almost didn’t want to finish our last bite in order for the meal last longer.

So, whether you’re a regular at the market or simply looking to add a new, affordable spot to your Montreal list, Pizza Mia is one to keep on your radar.

Address: 140 ave. Atwater

Phone: (514) 935-0333

Hours: Weekdays, 9 am to 6 pm; Weekends, 9 am to 5 pm