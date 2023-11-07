6 essential gameday tips for Canadiens fans at the Bell Centre

As one of the NHL’s most prestigious arenas, the Bell Centre is an electric hub of hockey excitement, especially if you’re a Canadiens fan.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-timer, we’ve decided to compile a handful of tips to ensure you have a positive gameday experience. From navigating Montreal’s streets to saving money, here are a few pieces of advice to carry with you for your next visit.

Unfortunately, one thing you can’t prepare for is the outcome of the game.

Try not to drive

Since the Canadiens’ home rink is located in the heart of downtown Montreal, the streets get very messy before and after Habs games.

As a result, finding street parking is notoriously difficult. And even if you end up with a spot in an indoor lot, you can expect to dish out a pretty penny for it.

Meanwhile, the Bell Centre is conveniently connected to a metro station (Lucien L’Allier) with an exit that does not even require you to step outside, allowing patrons to save money and time.

Stick with a light jacket (if possible)

Most of the Canadiens’ season is played during the harsh Quebec winter, which often calls for parkas, toques, and lots of layers.

That being said, things tend to get pretty stuffy when 21,000 fans pack up the arena. And since the seats are not exactly built for comfort, fitting a large coat on the back of one can be a bit of a balancing act.

If your commute is not too rough, one solution to this issue is bringing a lighter, more portable jacket.

Do your shopping early

There are plenty of retailers within the Bell Centre that sell just about every piece of team memorabilia you can imagine.

But as fans look for ways to entertain themselves between periods, these stores tend to fill up quite easily. If you have your eye on something special, it’s best to purchase it before the warmups get underway.

Skip the beer

Drinks at the Bell Centre are not cheap and beer is no exception.

But believe it or not, in some cases, opting for a cocktail from one of the drink stands is actually cheaper than ordering beer from your seat, with most mixed drinks being sold in the $10 to $13 range.

Surprisingly, an ounce of VS cognac will only cost you $11.52, which is quite reasonable when you consider some brewskis being sold for over $15.

Try to eat before

Like we mentioned in the case of beer, food at the Bell Centre can get expensive.

And while you probably won’t go broke ordering a $6 pretzel, costs can add up if you arrive with a big appetite.

Since most games are scheduled between 7 and 7:30 pm, that gives you enough time to have dinner before the puck drops.

Don’t wait for intermission to use the bathroom

We can understand not wanting to miss even one second of action from the game, but if you have to use the bathroom, it’s best to do so sometime before the intermission buzzer sounds. That could be between whistles or even one minute before the period wraps up.

If not, you can expect to spend the next 15 minutes waiting in line.