Yesterday was Montreal's coldest August 8 in almost 80 years

Mother Nature listened to everyone in Montreal over the weekend clamouring for cooler weather.

With a recorded high of 18.6ºC, Monday was the coldest August 8 in nearly eight decades.

Average temperatures across the Montreal metropolitan area were 14ºC on Monday, according to Environment Canada’s Data Report, good for the chilliest August 8 since 1943.

What’s even more remarkable, temperatures swung 24.3ºC from the day before where Humidex Values had parts of the city feel as dangerous hot as 42.9ºC.

According to the federal weather agency, Montreal’s coldest August 8 was in 1943 when temperatures dipped to a chilly 8.9ºC.

It’s admittedly a very odd feeling going from AC blasting one day to cozying up in pants and a sweater the next.

But fear not Montreal. Much more stable and seasonal temperatures are forecast for the island throughout the rest of the week, including a string of four days with temperatures hovering around the low to mid-20s.