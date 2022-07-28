Iconic AriZona Iced Tea launches new boozy seltzers in Quebec

Quebecers looking to add a bit of ’90s nostalgia to their summer are in luck. AriZona Iced Tea is bringing three new boozy seltzers to the province.

Containing 5% alcohol, AriZona Hard has launched three new flavours to sip on this summer: AriZona Hard Green Tea, Lemon Iced Tea, and Peach Iced Tea.

“Since we know how much Quebecers enjoy AriZona’s nostalgic tea drink, we’re excited to finally provide them with Arizona Hard, a beverage that fits their lives today, all with a touch of ’90s nostalgia!” says Michelle Sowinski, senior marketing manager at Molson Coors. “With Salon AriZona, we hope to take people back to a not-so-distant era and toast to adulthood!”

Molson Coors says the hard seltzers will be available at “participating convenience and grocery stores across the province” and sell for $3.50 a pop.

AriZona beverage products were first made available in 1992 and generates over $3 billion in annual revenue worldwide. This is the brand’s first boozy variation in Quebec.