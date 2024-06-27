Why Anthony Mantha could be a fit for Canadiens in free agency

Now three years into their ongoing rebuild, the Montreal Canadiens appear ready to once again explore the free agency market as a way to bolster their roster.

With plenty of needs to address and lots of cap space to play with, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes is expected to explore a long list of players looking for new teams come July 1.

However, some signings make more sense than others. And when it comes to ticking the right boxes, Vegas Golden Knights forward Anthony Mantha seems like a good fit.

The winger recently told Catherine Savoie of RDS that Vegas informed him he will not be re-signed by the team, who acquired him at the trade deadline.

Coming off a four-year deal that saw him carry a cap hit of $5.7 million, the sniper is all but guaranteed to be a UFA once free agency opens.

Assuming he’s willing to accept a similar salary (or even a slight pay cut), here are a few reasons Mantha could be a good fit with the Habs.

Secondary scoring

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Montreal developed a solid top line with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky.

The Habs, however, lack secondary scoring. Someone like Mantha, a three-time 20-goal scorer, could certainly help in that department.

His latest season, which was split between the Washington Capitals and the Golden Knights, saw him net 23 goals and 44 points over 74 games.

And with Montreal’s power play ranking towards the bottom of the league last season with a 17.46% efficiency rate, he could also help get the special teams going.

Age and size

Turning 30 in September, the winger would fit nicely into the Canadiens’ expected contender window.

And although his best years may still be ahead of him, Mantha, who has played in three separate postseasons, could also provide Montreal’s young forward group with some much-needed veteran leadership.

His imposing frame is another plus. While the Habs have a few big bodies in Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky, Mantha stands tall at 6-foot-5, which would make him Montreal’s largest player.

Quebec roots

Born in Longueuil, Mantha has a few ties to the Canadiens as the grandson of former Habs forward and four-time Stanley Cup winner Andre Pronovost.

Before being selected 20th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2013, he was a standout performer in the QMJHL with the Val-d’Or Foreurs.

In 2021, his older sister Elizabeth made history by becoming one of the first 10 female officials in the American Hockey League when she officiated a game between the Laval Rocket at Place Bell.

If he’s looking to be closer to family and continue his grandfather’s legacy, coming to Montreal would make a lot of sense.