Montreal's newest Costco location opens next week

Anjou residents will have access to a new Costco location next week. Unlike the wholesale centre, located at 9401 Boulevard des Sciences, the new location is one of three new “Business Centres” in Canada.

Open to all Costco members, the new Business Centre is set to open on Wednesday June 8 at the site of the former Costco Anjou location — 7373 Rue Bombardier. According to a press release, the new store “will enable thousands of local businesses of all sizes to benefit from the convenience of one-stop shopping, either in person or online, with a convenient next-day delivery service.”

The very first Costco Business Centre in Canada launched in Scarborough, Ontario in March 2017, and a second location opened in the fall of 2020 in Saint-Hubert, Quebec. With its massive selection and over 132,000-square-foot area, Montrealers have been making the trek there, until now.

Business owners and regular customers alike benefit from these unique Costco locations as they often carry products not found in their wholesale stores.

More details about the Anjou Business Centre will be available after its ribbon-cutting event next week.