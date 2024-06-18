Legendary Montreal Canadiens goalie Patrick Roy last suited for an NHL game back in 2003. But it appears that his love for goaltending is still alive.

Spending Father’s Day with his family, the New York Islanders coach couldn’t resist a friendly game of shinny. And when it came time to choose a position, the choice was obvious.

In a video making waves on social media, Roy is shown strapping on a pair of goalie pads for a street hockey game with some kids, who begin asking him various questions about his 19-year NHL career.

Mon video préféré de la fête des pères. Imagine que tu as 6 ans et le gars que tu envoie dans les goals pour ta game de street hockey c’est PATRICK ROY!!! #habs #patrickroy pic.twitter.com/P93y1lKiJz — JT (@Jean_JT_Trudel) June 16, 2024

“You’re better than Kelly Hrudey?” one of the kids asks the 58-year-old, referencing the former Los Angeles Kings netminder Roy and the Canadiens bested in the 1993 Stanley Cup Final.

“I was better than Kelly Hrudey? Yes, I was,” he replies.

Roy then playfully tells one of the boys that he’s a better goalie than him.

“Who told you I was good?” he asks.

“Uhh, my mom,” the youngster replies.

Roy, of course, was being humble.

Widely considered one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, the Quebec City native played 12 years with the Canadiens in the 1980s and 1990s, winning two Stanley Cups with the franchise.

Roy was famously traded to the Colorado Avalanche in December 1995 in a package deal with forward Mike Keane in exchange for Andrei Kovalenko, Martin Rucinsky, and goaltender Jocelyn Thibault.

He went on to win two more Stanley Cups with Colorado.

Before hanging up the skates for good, Roy earned numerous individual accolades, including three Vezina Trophies, five Jennings Trophies, and a record three Conn Smythe Trophies.