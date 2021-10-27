Quebec is about to get the most advanced Amazon sorting centre in the country.

On Wednesday, Amazon Canada announced it is opening YUL9 in Coteau-du-Lac. The investment will create 500 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits starting from day one.

The company says it is part of Amazon Canada’s commitment to “generate 15,000 new great and safe positions across the country this fall.”

The 720,000-sq-ft facility will be the first in Canada to integrate Amazon Robotics’ leading-edge mobile fulfillment systems in 2022. The technology will allow Amazon to improve the speed and efficiency of its services to better reach its customers in Eastern Canada and make the overall workplace environment safer.

“The entire Amazon team is proud to continue investing in Quebec and Coteau-du-Lac,” said Anamaria Zammit, Site Leader, Amazon Canada. “With training and skill development programs, a full range of benefits and competitive salaries, Amazon continues its mission to be the best employer on Earth by helping its employees reach their career goals. We are proud to call Coteau-du-Lac home to our most advanced robotics facility in the country.”

Amazon says Coteau-du-Lac will help strengthen the Vaudreuil-Soulanges region’s position as a “crucial transportation and logistics hub.”

“The opening of the sort[ing] centre in Coteau-du-Lac is a testament to the competitiveness and strategic location of our city,” said Andrée Brosseau, Mayor of Coteau-du-Lac. “As we enter the post-COVID recovery period, the centre’s opening will play a significant role in the entire regional—and even Quebec’s—economic ecosystem.”