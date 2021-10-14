A 24-hour cashier-less convenience store is opening in Montreal this month

There are tons of convenience stores scattered across Montreal, but this new concept takes “convenience” to another level.

Aisle 24 is set to become Montreal’s newest 24-hour self-serve grocery market, pushing technological advancements to the forefront.

They serve as a more secure and reliable way for people in buildings or complexes to get what they need and go.

The first location is opening at 640 rue Wellington in Old Montreal, followed by another location at 1705 rue William in November, and one more at 200 Boulevard Marcel-Laurin by January 2022.

CEO and Co-Founder John Douang told Daily Hive that the company plans to expand across Canada by 2023. “We have plans to expand into British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick over the next two years,” said Douang.

Since all stores will be unattended, customers must download the Aisle 24 app and register for an account to be granted access to the stores. Then they can shop for what they need and use the self-serve check out to pay for their items.

The concept was founded back in 2015 with “a vision toward automated grocery vending,” according to Aisle 24.

Photos aren’t yet available to the public for the Montreal locations, but here’s how the innovative Aisle 24 stores look like in Toronto: