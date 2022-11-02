One Montreal eatery named on Canada's Best New Restaurants list

Back in August, Air Canada revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2022, and several Montreal establishments landed on it.

Now, the winners have been revealed, and while two Quebec restaurants made the cut, only one is in Montreal.

Each year Air Canada taps a team of experts who check out food venues across the country for this initiative.

Making the top ten list is Montreal’s own Mastard, coming in hot in the number two spot.

Helmed by Chef Simon Mathy and tucked away in the Rosemont neighbourhood, Mastard is known for its “ode to terroir” approach.

Of the restaurant, the Air Canada awards listing notes “Chef Simon Mathys’ passion for local ingredients and the Quebec culinary landscape is palpable in every dish at this understated eatery.”

Quebec City’s Restaurant Alentours also made the top ten list at number ten.

Any spot that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, was up for consideration.