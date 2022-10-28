For bubble tea fans sick and tired of drinking in a boring 3D world, there’s a trippy 2D shop on Saint-Denis.

Deux Saisons Thé aux Bulles is fully decorated in two-dimensional decor, created by thick black lines drawn overtop an all-white setting.

It’s all intentional, no need to call your optometrist.

While speaking with Daily Hive, the owner of Deux Saisons Thé aux Bulles says the shop’s interior was designed after the Renaissance. Artwork inside the cozy shop pays homage to classic Renaissance paintings, reproduced in pencil strokes.

The 2D bubble tea lounge has all the traditional flavours (tapioca pearls), as well as Jasmine Milk Tea, the Sunset, Butterly Pea Tea, and their popular Okinawa (brown sugar, caramel, and tapioca). The trendy spot also has a variety of fruit teas, lemonade, and it’s working on a small snack menu.

These 2D shops are popular in Asia, especially in South Korea, and the owners say the layout makes it a big hit with the Instagram crowd, obviously besides bubble tea fans.

If you don’t believe us, see for yourself.

Deux Saisons Thé aux Bulles is open every day from 2 pm to 9 pm at 3922 rue Saint-Denis.

