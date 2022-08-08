NewsHumour & Weird

Hey, I know that guy: AI shows what the average Toronto man looks like (PHOTO)

Aug 8 2022, 8:10 pm
maxi_kore/Shutterstock

Ever wondered what the average Toronto man looks like? Well, now you do.

Someone very familiar with artificial intelligence asked a bot to show them what the average Torontonian looks like and then shared the results on Reddit.

According to AI, this is what an average dude in the city looks like:

average Toronto man

rck_t55/Reddit

Beard? Check.

Flannel shirt? Check.

Puffer jacket? Check.

Horrible teeth? Check.

Limp side-part? Check.

Everyone on Reddit is taken aback, calling the photo “horrifying” and they are not the least bit surprised it’s a photo of a white man.

“Kinda looks like he eats people,” one comment reads. Ouch.

A lot of people claim they have someone in their inner circle who looks like him. One even claims he looks exactly like everyone that grew up near Kipling and Lakeshore.

“Fiscally conservative, but socially liberal,” another comment reads, which was met with a hilarious counterpoint: “Nothing about Toronto is fiscally conservative. F***, I just spent $90 on cheese.”

Another person on Reddit said he looks like he went to York University for a General Arts and Science major, and now works behind the bar at Sneaky Dee’s.

What do you think his name is?
