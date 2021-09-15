5 things to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, September 15

Can you believe September is already halfway done?

If you don’t act now, you might miss out on some of the last warm days of the year.

When it comes to finding things to do, we may be able to help. From spooky escape rooms to outdoor adventures, here’s what should be on your radar in Montreal today.

Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns as the Gardens of Light returns to the city this week.

The lantern fest will be devoted to the Moon this fall, the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Espace pour la vie says the Moon will be the light that ushers guests on their path to discover the Gardens of Light.

When: From now until October 31

Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est

Price: $8.25 – $16.50

Ahoy matey!

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

When: Every day until September 20

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal

Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.

Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.

Featuring a night-time walk lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.

When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

The museum has creepily similar figurines of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Michael Jackson, Charlie Chaplin, and so many more.

With an SQDC location easily walkable, you could turn this excursion into a real trip.

When: Daily

Time: Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

Where: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Rue Sainte-Catherine

Price: $13.60

This large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was originally constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. Originally encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught on fire in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then.

When was the last time you checked out the interior of the Biosphère?

When: Daily. Closed on Mondays

Time: 9 am – 5 pm

Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: From $8.25 to $21.50