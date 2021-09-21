5 things to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, September 21
As of midnight tonight, summer 2021 will officially be over.
Gone. Finito. In the books.
But instead of curling up into a ball of summertime sadness, Montrealers should cap off the end of the season in style. And lucky for us, the fall chill has not yet arrived.
- See also:
So if you haven’t made plans yet, here are a few places and events that caught our eye. From outdoor events to live music, here’s what should be on your radar today.
Trivia at Honey Martin Pub
Tuesday night is trivia night at Honey Martin in NDG. The Irish pub offers contestants a great atmosphere, a nice whiskey selection, and prizes awarded to the most knowledgable trivia teams.
What’s not to like?
When: Every Tuesday
Times: Trivia starts at 9 pm
Where: 5916 Sherbrooke W
Price: Free entry
Apple picking
It’s apple season. And luckily for us, there are plenty of amazing orchards to check out around Montreal.
Instead of just settling on the first one you find, you can check out our list of eight beautiful orchards around town by clicking here.
AURA
View this post on Instagram
This week is your last chance to check out the immersive light show at the Notre-Dame Basilica. AURA has been known to innovate year after year, making it one of the most popular events in the Old Port.
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online
Canal Lounge
View this post on Instagram
Just steps away from the Atwater Market, this patio doesn’t just offer a view of the water; it’s actually ON the water. The floating terrace bills itself as “the perfect spot to get in the nautical spirit for a 5 à 7”.
When: Daily
Times: 3 pm – 11 pm, Closed on Mondays
Where: 22 Atwater Avenue, Montreal
Tonga Lumina
View this post on Instagram
Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.
Featuring a night-time walk lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.
When: From now until October 16
Time: 10 pm
Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant
Price: Starts at $12.50, available online.