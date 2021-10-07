Autumn terraces open for 27th edition of Montreal beer festival

Calling all beer lovers, the annual Festival Mondial de la Bière is back and currently underway in the Rio Tinto Courtyard at the Windsor station downtown.

The 27th edition of the festival has partnered up with Éduc’alcool and Tourisme Montréal to bring participants four days of tasting over 120 local and international beers.

The outdoor tasting will also feature snacks for guests along with a mini brunch offered on Saturday at 10 am and on Sunday at the 10 am and 1:30 p.m. sessions.

Visitors will have access to two covered areas (marquees and umbrellas), the latter of which is equipped with patio heaters.

Products from all types of breweries, big or small, are featured in the event, so what you sample is completely up to you.

For tickets and/or more information, click here.

Where: Rio Tinto Courtyard at the Windsor Station, 1160, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal

When: October 7 – 10

Time: Sessions range from 1:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Price: $30 – $60