Call it an entrepreneurial spirit or something more sinister, but the number of Vancouverites offering up their homes for Taylor Swift’s December concerts is growing by the day, as are the prices attached to these short-term rentals.

But there’s a catch.

First, the facts. The Eras tour is coming for three nights: December 6, 7, and 8, and not only is it among her few stops in Canada, but it’s also the final stop for the tour. It is expected to bring a major surge of excitement to the city, plus the “Taylor Effect” is promising to bring a massive cash influx to BC as well.

But, as Daily Hive has been reporting for some time now, the ongoing hotel capacity issues, the somewhat recent crackdown on illegal short-term rentals, and new rules on Airbnb and VRBO have led to a lot of people getting creative with finding a spot to stay.

Out-of-towners are asking friends and family for a place to crash, but for those who don’t have a buddy in the city, it’s a bit of a different situation. And with only a few months left before the show, it’s becoming increasingly more desperate.

Enter that business-savvy energy. Strangers are offering up their homes for a price, and from what we can see, those prices range from a few hundred dollars up to several thousands of dollars.

Not only are the prices shocking, but the validity of these offerings is also questionable.

“Rent the guest bedroom for $1,250 per night (for up to 2 people). Or rent the entire house, sleeping up to 6 guests, for $3,500 per night (master with king, guest room with queen, single blow-up mattress, and couches). Available December 4, 2024 onwards,” one posting reads.

Some people are only renting out one room, but $700 might be above many fans’ budgets for a double bed in a small apartment.

Or sharing a place with a bunch of friendly felines not named Olivia or Meredith (a reference to Taylor Swift’s cats if you missed it).

“This will be a shared space with a private room including a double bed. Please note we have 2 friendly cats as well. We are happy to support your pre-concert jams and party vibes but please take your post-concert celebrations elsewhere and arrive home respectfully. Drop off/pick up can also be arranged,” another post on Craigslist reads in part.

On Facebook, a similar offering.

“Renting 2 bedroom downtown renovated apartment in Vancouver if you’re looking for accommodations still. 7 min drive, 20 min transit ride and 30 min walk to venue in the most popular neighbourhood for traveller to Van – the West End. DM me. Max 4 guests,” one shared.

Another place is going for a bit less, $1,500 for the weekend ($500 per night), but the downtown apartment listing will likely end up in hot water if the listers are caught.

The City of Vancouver told Daily Hive that there isn’t an exception for these rentals.

“Yes, the City’s short-term rental regulations still apply during the Taylor Swift tour. You can rent your apartment for those three nights if you obtain a short-term rental licence,” they told us this week.

“To summarize the regulations: the dwelling must be your principal residence, and the licence number must be posted on all online listings. Any rental for less than 90 days is considered short-term rental and requires a short-term rental licence,” they explained, adding that a renter would also need approval from the landlord or strata. The fines for hosts can be up to $5,000, and the cost of the licence alone is $1,000.

Some postings are pretty honest that they don’t have those permissions.

“Ideal for those seeking a clean, quiet environment—this isn’t a party spot, and we kindly ask for discretion. While we have experience with long-term rentals, this is our home and we don’t typically rent short-term due to building restrictions,” the ad reads in part.

Plus, some postings look awfully like scams. One of them claims to offer a one-night, two-bed stay for $3,000 through “JW Marriott Praq Vancouver.”

If you didn’t catch the typo, there are a few other issues that might give you pause, including the cash upfront ask and the fact that, from what we can see, the hotel is completely booked up that weekend already.

What do you think of these accommodation offerings? Let us know in the comments below!