If you are on the hunt for one of the coolest Airbnbs in YEG, a two-storey penthouse in Edmonton’s downtown core is simply stunning.

The executive condo is just steps away from the Alberta Legislature and minutes away from Rogers Place, boasting big windows, 22-foot ceilings, high-end appliances, granite, and hardwood.

The crown jewel of the condo though is the 800-square-foot outdoor patio overlooking the River Valley, with astroturf, a hot tub, sauna, bar, BBQ, and a putting green located on the patio as well.

The condo boasts two beds, two baths, a sofabed, and sleeps six.

White leather recliner couches are in the living area, and a 65″ curved Smart TV completes the first level. Look at all the space this place has to offer, what a dream!

Upstairs is a relaxing loft area with a pullout couch, tv, and video games.

Your reservation includes free wifi, free parking, printer/fax/scanner, books, Wii, PlayStation, games, and more, according to the Airbnb listing.

The price for the place varies over your length of stay, ranging from the high $600s per night to the lower and mid $700s.

So, there you have it.

If you got some family coming to town and don’t want them to crash at your place, forward them this listing. You’d want to pop by for a visit and use that hot tub, don’t kid yourself!