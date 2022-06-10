Yanna’s Kitchen, a ghost kitchen to-go spot for some seriously delicious eats, just launched in Edmonton.

This takeout and delivery-only restaurant just started doing authentic Mexican birria tacos and they’re some of the best in the YEG.

Yanna’s Kitchen uses the freshest ingredients to create vibrant Mexican flavours all wrapped up in corn tortillas and ready to dip in savoury beef broth.

If you love tacos but have never had a birria taco before, your life is about to change forever.

Birria-style is typically slow-stewing beef in a delicious blend of spices and then not only using that beef but using the leftover juices as a dipping broth. It’s like a beef dip but for tacos!

At Yanna’s Kitchen, there are tons of birria options, from tacos to burritos and even fries.

The tacos are fried with cheese for a perfect crust on the outside, the burritos are grilled and stuffed with either rice or fries, and fries options like the supreme are topped with ingredients like shredded cheese, queso, beef birria, pico de gallo, beef broth, and limes.

If you have a sweet tooth, there’s also an unbelievably tasty tres leches vanilla sponge cake, made with three types of milk and topped with whip cream, strawberries, and cinnamon.

These might just be the best birria-style tacos in Edmonton.

Yanna’s Kitchen

Address: 8717 53rd Avenue, Edmonton

