Wizard's Comics in Garneau is closing after 25 years in business

It’s a sad day for comic book lovers in Edmonton — Wizard’s Comics & Collectibles in Garneau is closing after 25 years in business.

The shop announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier this week; it’s one of several local comic book shops to shut their doors recently.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of our business after 25 years of operation,” the shop owners said in the post.

“We want you to know that our decision to close was not an easy one, but we believe that it is the best one for our team and our community.”

As one last token of appreciation, the store will offer 50% off all its remaining inventory.

“Thank you again for your loyalty and support over the past 25 years. We will miss you all and wish you the very best.”

Last month, Apt To Game, another shop that later rebranded to Hobz, announced it could not continue operating and closed its doors for good.

In March 2022, Wonder Harbour Comics shut down permanently after arson damaged the business beyond recovery.

Good afternoon everyone, it is with great sadness that we have to announce that Wonder Harbour is now closed. We were hit with arson last night and the store is not recoverable. We will do everything we can to get the customers the books they were waiting for. Thank you. — Wonder Harbour Comics (@WHComics) March 27, 2022

Wizard’s Comics & Collectibles

Address: 8625 109th Street