Winter storm watch for Edmonton could bring heavy snow, freezing rain

Buckle up, Edmonton. A winter storm watch has been issued for Edmonton, with a chance of heavy snow, freezing rain and more.

Environment Canada issued the watch Sunday morning, advising a winter storm will bring multiple hazards to central Alberta on Monday.

You might also like: This near $7M mansion just outside of Edmonton is up for grabs (PHOTOS)

11 cosy Alberta cabins to rent for a winter getaway close to home

A festival with an ice bar and ice sculptures returns to Edmonton this month

“Patchy freezing rain will begin Sunday night in areas between Grande Prairie and Edmonton,” the EC alert said. “This area of freezing rain will move eastward through the day on Monday impacting the Edmonton area in the morning and the Lloydminster area by the afternoon. Expect icy conditions along area highways including Highways 2, 16 and 43. Freezing rain will change to snow in most areas by the evening.”

Heavy snow is expected to begin Monday morning over the Peace Region and will move to the southeast through the day bringing up to 15 cm. The heaviest snow is expected to fall west of the Swan Hills, with heavy snow tapering off in the evening.

As the snow pulls off strong northwest winds will develop. Wind gusts up to 70 km/h will cause poor visibility in blowing snow in the afternoon and evening. These winds will taper off overnight.

In addition to the snow, temperatures are also forecasted to plummet rapidly in some locations.

“Temperatures will drop rapidly with the northwest winds. Temperature drops of 10 to 15 degrees Celsius are possible in a short period of time. Wet surfaces from the earlier precipitation may re-freeze causing more icy conditions,” the watch added.

In addition to the winter storm watch that has been issued for much of central Alberta, special weather statements have been issued throughout southern Alberta due to the anticipated arrival of strong winds, snow, blowing snow and a rapid drop in temperatures.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.