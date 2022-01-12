This near $7M mansion just outside of Edmonton is up for grabs (PHOTOS)

It’s one of the most expensive homes near Edmonton, and it’s up for grabs at just under 7 million bucks.

The mansion in rural Parkland County, just west of Edmonton, is currently listed by Sotheby’s Canada for a cool $6,950,000.

What can all that cash get you, you ask?

Well, the home clocks in at nearly 4,500 square feet with its five bedrooms and sits on 80 acres of land, too.

There is enough parking space for 30 vehicles as well. You read that right, 30.

The home, built in 2016, has an outdoor kitchen, exercise room, fireplaces, a media room, a wet bar, and a bonus den.

Oh, and take a look at the massive automotive gallery, complete with a bar, fireplace and seating area. There’s also a private shop with a pass-through wash-bay, custom-designed for heavy machinery and tractor-trailers.

If you are curious and want to see what it would be like to do a little walk-through on the property, check out the video below.



So, while we daydream about ever being able to afford a home like this one.. why not check out more of the most expensive homes in Edmonton while you are at it.