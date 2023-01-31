Wine-o-clock really seems to come around faster in the wintertime, and that’s why we are so excited Winefest Edmonton is returning.

This is a huge celebration of the wine industry at large happening on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25.

This popular festival showcases hundreds of wines of all styles and flavours. You’ll be able to try an all-inclusive sampling of red, white, port, sparkling, and dessert wines from the most celebrated wine regions around the world.

Guests will also be treated to a selection of sweet and savoury hors d’oeuvres, which sounds like a wine-derful time to us.

So, who will be there? The full list will be released one week before the show, but well over 300 wine vendors are expected.

Drinking for a good cause? Winefest also has a partnership with Edmonton’s Food Bank and will be making a $1 food donation for every pound of food donated (donations are also being accepted).

Tickets are on sale now, so don’t miss out on this premiere YEG food event.

Winefest Edmonton

When: Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25, 2023

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

Price: Starting at $115

