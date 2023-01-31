The crispy-fried takeover continues! Famous Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee is officially opening yet another outpost between Calgary and Edmonton.

Jollibee will be opening a 3,000-square-foot location in the community of Bower Place in Red Deer. This will be the first outpost for the Alberta city.

Construction of the new restaurant will be completed by BUILD IT Calgary, and it’s slated to be finished sometime in the spring, Dished Calgary has learned.

This brand is known for its signature eats like Jolly Crispy Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and hot-dog-studded Jolly Spaghetti.

Jollibee also makes cheeseburgers, Burger Steaks, and popular deep-fried Peach-Mango hand-pies.

We’ll keep you posted on the exact opening date for this spot. In the meantime, you can head to one of Jollibee’s three Calgary locations or one of Edmonton’s four locations to get your fix.

With files from Hanna McLean