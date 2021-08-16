Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for Edmonton

A special air quality statement is in effect for the city of Edmonton, as wildfire smoke lingers in the province.

Environment Canada says conditions are expected to improve by Monday for central and northern regions and on Tuesday for southern regions of the province.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” says Environment Canada. They add that if you or anyone in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, you should consider taking extra precautions to reduce exposure.

Environment Canada suggests visiting airhealth.ca for information on how to lower health risks and for current and forecast Air Quality Health Index values.

“If your home is not air-conditioned, be sure the house doesn’t get too warm when doors and windows are closed to keep out smoke,” adds the EC. “Exposure to too much heat can also result in illness.”

There are currently 23 special air quality statements in effect for regions across Alberta.