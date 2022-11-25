Whyte Ave is getting blasted with Christmas lights this weekend

A dazzling holiday event in Old Strathcona will light up Whyte Ave this weekend, and you can treat yourself to tons of Christmas lights and displays.
There will be free family-friendly activities and live entertainment across the entire block,
including Ice on Whyte and Flying Canoe festivals on site. Fire pits will also be along the street and in the park to keep everyone toasty and warm.
Old Strathcona is also a pet-friendly shopping district, so all four-legged friends are welcome too, and there will be cups of “dog nog” for sale in the park. Amazing!
“What started as an idea to light the park and have a small celebration to kick off the holidays in Old Strathcona has become a larger community gathering with tons of activities and shopping opportunities,” said Cherie Klassen, executive director of the Old Strathcona Business Association in a news release.
Market vendors will be staying late, including South American street food truck Mr. Capy, and Strathcona Back Street favourites Sugared & Spiced and The Woodrack Café. The Fringe Grounds Café is going to be open in the Arts Barns, too!