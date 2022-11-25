Whyte Ave is getting blasted with Christmas lights this weekend

A dazzling holiday event in Old Strathcona will light up Whyte Ave this weekend, and you can treat yourself to tons of Christmas lights and displays.

The Winter Whyte Light Up at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park this Saturday, November 26 is bringing some holiday magic with it in the shape of light displays, including the gazebo and trees, the Strathcona Back Street along with the decorating of the Whyte Avenue streetcar platform.

There will be free family-friendly activities and live entertainment across the entire block,

including Ice on Whyte and Flying Canoe festivals on site. Fire pits will also be along the street and in the park to keep everyone toasty and warm.

You might also like: TONS of Christmas lights at this park just outside of Edmonton turn on this weekend

8 winter dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

Winter things you can do in Edmonton for $30 or less

Old Strathcona is also a pet-friendly shopping district, so all four-legged friends are welcome too, and there will be cups of “dog nog” for sale in the park. Amazing!

“What started as an idea to light the park and have a small celebration to kick off the holidays in Old Strathcona has become a larger community gathering with tons of activities and shopping opportunities,” said Cherie Klassen, executive director of the Old Strathcona Business Association in a news release.

Market vendors will be staying late, including South American street food truck Mr. Capy, and Strathcona Back Street favourites Sugared & Spiced and The Woodrack Café. The Fringe Grounds Café is going to be open in the Arts Barns, too!